ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday revealed new “Dunki” routes allegedly being used by human smugglers to facilitate illegal migration from Pakistan to Europe.

According to an FIA report, traffickers are increasingly sending people to Azerbaijan on valid visas, from where they attempt to enter European countries through illegal “Dunki” routes.

The report said 166,034 Pakistanis travelled to Azerbaijan over the past three years, with a significant number failing to return.

In 2024, a total of 44,943 Pakistanis travelled to Azerbaijan, of whom 2,676 did not return.

In 2025, 47,491 people travelled to the country, while 2,495 remained abroad.

During the first five months of 2026, 14,200 Pakistanis travelled to Azerbaijan, and 2,550 of them had not returned by the time the report was compiled.

The FIA said the figures indicate that Azerbaijan has emerged as a transit point for migrants attempting to reach Europe through irregular channels.

Last year, the European Union commended Pakistan’s efforts to curb illegal migration, noting a 47% reduction in attempts by Pakistani nationals to reach Europe through illegal “Dunki” routes.

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The appreciation was conveyed by European Commissioner for Home Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner during a meeting with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi in Brussels.

Speaking on the occasion, Naqvi said Pakistani authorities had arrested 1,770 human smugglers and their facilitators during the year, reflecting the government’s zero-tolerance policy against human trafficking and illegal immigration.

Both sides also agreed to strengthen cooperation through coordinated strategies, intelligence sharing and enhanced collaboration to combat illegal migration, human smuggling and drug trafficking.