FIA Immigration nabs human trafficker from Karachi airport

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Immigration arrested a human trafficker involved in illegally smuggling Pakistanis abroad from Jinnah International Airport, Karachi, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to the FIA immigration spokesman, the accused agent, Sajid Mahmood, was wanted in connection with the case of a Gujarat-based human smuggling incident. He attempted to flee to Azerbaijan but was apprehended at Jinnah International Airport

Interpol took the suspect into custody by offloading him from his scheduled flight. The suspect is now under the supervision of Interpol for further investigation.

The suspect will be handed over to Interpol Gujarat for additional legal proceedings.

