FIA interrogates PTI founder at Adiala jail for ‘anti-state’ post

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) completed the first phase of its investigation regarding an anti-state post made from the X –formerly Twitter– account of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder, Imran Khan, ARY News reported citing sources.

The FIA’s three-member special team questioned the PTI founder in the presence of his legal team, focusing on the posts made from his X account, sources said.

A team from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrived on Saturday at Adiala Jail to interrogate the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding an anti-state post shared by Imran Khan’s account on X –formerly Twitter– account.

The post had sparked serious concerns about its implications, leading to the launch of a formal investigation by the authorities. According to sources, the FIA’s three-member team consisted of Assistant Director Ayaz Khan, Sub-Inspector Muneeb Ahmed, and officer Anees. The team had already visited the prison last night to question the PTI leader but was unable to proceed as he refused to meet with them.

The PTI founder reportedly declined the FIA’s request for an interview, insisting that he would only participate in the investigation in the presence of his legal counsel. Sources indicate that this refusal prompted the FIA to return to the jail today in an effort to continue the investigation.

The authorities are probing how an anti-state message was shared from the PTI founder’s official X account. There were speculations that the account may have been compromised or that others may have accessed it to post the controversial content.

However, during the investigation, the PTI founder reportedly stated that his media statements were posted on the X account and that his intent was not to target any specific institution or individual but rather to discuss the elite capture of the country.

Following the interrogation, the FIA team left Adiala Jail, with sources indicating that further cases may be registered after the investigation is fully completed.