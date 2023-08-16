FIA Interpol apprehends four wanted criminal from Abu Dhabi

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan has successfully apprehended four wanted criminals from Abu Dhabi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson from the Federal Investigation Agency stated that Interpol Pakistan arrested four wanted criminals from Abu Dhabi and subsequently transferred them to Islamabad Airport under the custody of the FIA.

The detained suspects, identified as Arbab Khalil, Ali Raza, Munir Hussain, and Muhammad Khan, have been sought by law enforcement agencies in Islamabad and Punjab for their alleged involvement in serious criminal activities.

The spokesperson has conveyed that based on the charges of multiple murders against the arrested suspect, Federal Investigation Agency, NCB Interpol Pakistan had issued a Red Notice for his arrest.

Upon their arrival at Islamabad Airport, the FIA Immigration handed over the custody of the arrested suspects to the relevant police authorities, facilitating their transition into the legal proceedings.