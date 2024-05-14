FIA Interpol arrests 66 wanted criminals in last six months

Over the last six months, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol of Pakistan successfully apprehended 66 accused individuals wanted for serious crimes across various countries, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

These arrested individuals were wanted in cases involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, while, Red notices were issued by FIA-NCB Interpol Pakistan to facilitate their apprehension.

Specifically, 50 suspects wanted in murder cases, five suspects wanted in fraud and forgery cases, and four suspects wanted in robbery cases were arrested.

Additionally, three suspects wanted in murder cases and two suspects each wanted in kidnapping and corruption cases were also apprehended.

The accused individuals were sought by FIA, NAB, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Azad Kashmir Police in various cases.

Of those apprehended, 35 were from the UAE, 18 from Saudi Arabia, 5 from Oman, and 2 from Kuwait. Furthermore, 2 suspects were detained in Italy, while 4 were captured in Spain, Turkey, Bahrain, and Azerbaijan, and subsequently handed over to local police authorities in Pakistan.

Director General FIA, Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir, commended the performance of NCB Interpol Pakistan, emphasizing its round-the-clock connectivity with the world through modern technology.

Ahmed Ishaq Jahangir asserted that no place in the world is safe for wanted suspects involved in serious crimes, praising Interpol’s efforts in sharing information about such individuals.

He urged for accelerated actions to arrest wanted elements, emphasizing the importance of establishing strong links with international organizations for effective apprehension.

Furthermore, he stressed the utilization of all available resources to apprehend wanted individuals and called for special measures to enhance the training of Interpol officers.