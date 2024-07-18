FIA Interpol arrests nine wanted criminals from UAE

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol has arrested nine wanted criminals from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, the arrested individuals were wanted by the Punjab Police in various cases.

The arrested accused include Irfan Asghar, Farhan Nazakat, Samar Abbas, Najibullah, Saddam Hussain, Muhammad Rafeeq, Muhammad Saqib, Muhammad Usman, and Tariq Mehmood.

The FIA spokesperson revealed that the accused were involved in murder and attempted murder cases, with some of them evading arrest for up to 14 years.

The arrested individuals will be brought back to Pakistan, with a team already dispatched to UAE for their extradition.

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol arrested a wanted criminal, Rafeeq Ahmed, from Saudi Arabia.

The suspect identified as Rafeeq Ahmed, was wanted in several cases, including murder, and had been on the run since 2016.

The FIA Interpol had issued a Red Notice for Ahmed’s arrest, and he was finally apprehended in Saudi Arabia after eight years and brought back to Karachi.

In May, it was reported that over the last six months, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) National Central Bureau (NCB) Interpol of Pakistan successfully apprehended 66 accused individuals wanted for serious crimes across various countries.

These arrested individuals were wanted in cases involving murder, attempted murder, robbery, kidnapping, and corruption, while, Red notices were issued by FIA-NCB Interpol Pakistan to facilitate their apprehension.