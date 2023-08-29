FIA Interpol nabs wanted suspect from Riyadh

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Interpol Pakistan – with the assistance of Interpol Saudi Arabia – has successfully apprehended the wanted suspect, Qurban Ali, from Riyadh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the details, Interpol Pakistan apprehended the accused Qurban Ali in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and later on transferred him to Islamabad International Airport.

As per the Interpol spokesperson’s statement, the apprehended suspect was wanted by the Punjab Police, and a case had been registered against him in Faisalabad for multiple counts of murder, while a red notice was also issued for the arrest of the suspect.

The suspect’s apprehension became possible through the collaboration of Interpol Islamabad with Interpol Riyadh, facilitated by their close working relationship.

Following the arrest, the Interpol Pakistan immigration unit handed over the suspect to the relevant local authorities.

In another case, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrested a suspected man for allegedly running hawala and hundi business in Mailsi city.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that a suspected man was arrested during a raid in the Mailsi city of Punjab’s Vehari district. The arrested man was identified as Ghulam Sarwar.

The accused was involved in running an illegal currency exchange, the spokesperson added.