FIA issues Red Book of ‘most wanted’ human smugglers 

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has issued the Red Book containing names of the most wanted human smugglers, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the 12th Red Book has been released to curb the menace of human smuggling in the country.

The Red Book includes the names of 156 high-profile human smugglers and several cases are registered against these human smugglers in FIA human trafficking circles.

Furthermore, 20 human traffickers are wanted FIA Lahore zone, 71 in Faisalabad zone, and 34 in the Islamabad zone whereas two human smugglers are wanted in Balochistan and KP zones each.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) anti-human smuggling cell arrested another smuggler from Gujranwala. The FIA also arrested four human smugglers in Gujranwala.

Accused Rizwan Shah was involved in human smuggling and violence over the affected persons, a FIA spokesman has said. “He was also involved in illegal detention of his victims in Iraq,” spokesperson said.

“Accused Rizwan was used to kidnap his victims and demand more money from their families,” FIA stated. “There were viral videos of torture to his victims on social media,” spokesman said.

“FIA was conducting raids for last seven days to arrest him. He was operating a gang and raids being conducted for arrest of his accomplices,” FIA stated.

A case was registered against accused Rizwan under the Emigration and Smuggling of Migrants Act, FIA spokesperson said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah earlier told the National Assembly that there were at least 350 Pakistani victims on an overloaded boat that capsized in Mediterranean Sea off Greece recently.