FIA issues show cause notice to Hamza Shahbaz

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has issued a show cause notice to PML-N leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz in a Rs25 billion money laundering case, reported ARY News.

Sources said that the agency through the show cause notice asked the PML-N leader to provide money trail of the properties he own. In case of failure, it could seize his properties.

He has been given 30 days to provide the money trail, the sources said, adding details of vehicles, bank accounts, shares, gold jewellery, prize bonds and other properties have been sought from him.

On June 30, Hamza Shahbaz had appeared before the Federal Investigation Agency in connection with its ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering of Rs25 billion through the sugar mills owned by the Sharif family.

In a written reply he submitted to the probe team, PML-N Leader Hamza Shahbaz stated that he remained behind the bars for 22 months in a case instituted by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) but the national graft buster failed to prove corruption of even a single penny.

A false statement attributed to him was aired by TV channels following his previous appearance before the FIA, he lamented, recalling that the probe team also quizzed him inside Kot Lakhpat Jail on December 17, 2020 when he gave detailed replies to its questions.