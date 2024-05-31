FIA Karachi office has to pay more than Rs 3 crore to K-Electric

KARACHI: K-Electric on Friday issued a warning to cut off electricity to Karachi’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) complex building, if the dues – amounting to Rs 40 million – remain unpaid, ARY News reported on Friday.

According to the details, the power distribution company, K-Electric, has issued a final notice demanding the remaining payment to be deposited in the account of the electricity bill by June 20

The power distributor warned that the electricity connection would be disconnected if the payment is not made till the assigned date.

The complex reportedly has only one commercial meter installed for its four-storey structure.

The current bill for May stands at Rs 32,550,120 while the total outstanding amount is Rs 40 million.

However, the last payment towards the building’s bill was made on June 21.

The significant departments of FIA complex including the Cybercrime Wing, Counter-Terrorism Wing, and Anti-Money Laundering and VCFT Wing, with 50 rooms and more than four dozen air conditioners installed.

Last week, K-Electric issued a stern warning to cut off electricity to the departments of the Sindh government over remaining dues amounting to billions of rupees.

Sources close to the development revealed that the Government of Sindh and the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KWSB) have not made any payments to K-Electric since January

The non-payment of dues has led to a financial crisis for K-Electric, causing significant difficulties in network maintenance.

In response to these unpaid dues, KE issued letters to key officials, including the Sindh Secretary of Finance and the Mayor of Karachi, urging immediate payment of the outstanding electricity bills.

In May, K-Electric sent five letters to remind immediate payment of the remaining dues.

The Water and Sewerage Board alone owes K-Electric 5 billion rupees.

K-Electric has warned that if payments are not made soon, the network could fail, leading to prolonged power outages in the metropolis.