KARACHI: Enforcement actions were carried out at Karachi Sea Port (KSP) and Port Muhammad Bin Qasim (PMBQ) by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) during May 2026

At KSP, fines were imposed on 12 crew members/persons, including 03 Bangladeshi crew members from MT AL Tarf, 02 Pakistani and 02 Filipino crew members from CV Albert-P, 01 Syrian crew member from MT Asana, 01 Myanmar (Burmese) crew member from Marine Xane, and 03 Hellenic (Greek) superintendents from M.V. Sen Remo.

The cumulative fine imposed at KSP amounted to PKR 6,000,000/-.

At PMBQ, enforcement action against JBU Shelde resulted in fines on 02 Indian crew members, amounting to PKR 1,000,000/-.

Overall, 06 vessels were involved during the reporting period, with a total of 14 crew members/persons fined. The combined amount of fines imposed at both seaports was PKR 7,000,000/-.

Notably, this is the first time that FIA has imposed and deposited such amount into the national exchequer through monthly enforcement actions at seaports of Karachi.