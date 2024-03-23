29.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 23, 2024
FIA Kohat arrests man involved in making bogus documents

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested an alleged fraudster involved in making fake documents, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIA composite circle Kohat has arrested accused Jannat Hussain involved in making counterfeit papers, officials said.

“The accused was involved in making fake national identity cards, educational certificates and driving licences,” a spokesperson of the FIA stated.

“The FIA has recovered printers, laptop and other equipment from the accused,” spokesman said.

FIA spokesman said that according to preliminary probe the accused has made fake documents and papers for scores of persons.

