FIA to launch crackdown against hawala hundi business abroad

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch crackdown against people involved in the hawala hundi business abroad, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“The FIA will collect data from mobile phones of the accused arrested in hawala hundi offence,” officials said.

Mutual Legal Assistance Wing of the investigation agency with the help of the Interpol will make contact with overseas authorities, according to officials.

The FIA will seek identities of the accused involved in the hawala business, their bank details and other information from the concerned authorities of other countries.

The FIA on Thursday claimed to arrest five suspects involved in the hawala hundi business in Karachi.

The FIA spokesperson said in a statement that initially $35,000 USD was recovered from five arrested persons – identified as Zaid Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Furqan Saleem, Muhammad Raza, and Osama.

The suspects failed to provide satisfactory explanation to the authorities regarding the sale and purchase of $23,000 USD.

During the investigation, dozens of foreign currency-related messages, including Hawala transactions, were discovered on the mobile phones of the accused.

After registering the case against the arrested men under the Foreign Exchange Regulation Act, FIA initiated further legal proceedings.