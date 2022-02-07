FIA launches probe into encroachments on green belts in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched a probe into encroachments in Islamabad and sought details of restaurants established on green belts, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) spokesperson said in a statement that Capital Development Authority (CDA) was forwarded a list of restaurants established on green belts.

The restaurants constructed on concrete floors and canopies were affecting the beauty of Islamabad, it added.

The agency said that the restaurants were only permitted to make temporary seating arrangements on the green belts. The agency spotted illegal constructions on green belts in Sector F-7 and F-8 as the NOCs of CDA were misused by the owners.

The FIA instructed CDA to take action against encroachments on green belts.

