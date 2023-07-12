FIA launches probe into Online Loan App blackmailing case

RAWALPINDI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched an investigation into the suicide of a 42-year-old man in Rawalpindi after being blackmailed by an online loan app, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the FIA Rawalpindi visited the residence of 42-year-old Muhammad Masood – who committed suicide after being blackmailed by an online loan app.

In a statement, the agency’s spokesperson said the case will be investigated from every aspect, vowing the suspects will be brought to justice.

A day earlier, father-of-two Muhammad Masood in Rawalpindi committed suicide after being blackmailed by an online loan app.

The victim had acquired Rs22,000 – a resident of Rawalpindi’s Chakra area – from an online loan company. The people running the online loan company started blackmailing Masood.

After being fed up, Muhammad Masood committed suicide and recorded an audio clip before claiming his own life. A case was lodged at the Race Course station by the deceased man’s brother.

He stated in the First Information Report (FIR) that the people running the online loan company was blackmailing Masood by threatening women of his family and data leak.

‘Still receiving threatening calls’

Meanwhile, the victim’s brother claimed his family was still receiving threatening calls from the Online Loan company even after the burial of Muhammad Masood.

Masood’s brother claimed that the online loan company was blackmailing his family by threatening to leak personal information and pictures.

Earlier, a conversation of the online loan app representative with Masood’s nephew also come to light, wherein the former can be heard threatening the victim.