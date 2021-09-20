FIA serves legal notice to Mian Mansha in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday served a legal notice to business tycoon Mian Muhammad Mansha over illegal transactions worth Rs25 billion in a money laundering case against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president Shehbaz Sharif and his family.

The notice issued by the FIA says that bank accounts of Ramzan Sugar Mills with low income were opened from 2008 to 2018.

“Account holders admitted that transactions from their accounts were made for Shehbaz Sharif and his family from MCB’s Lahore and Chiniot branches.”

During the interrogation, the bank officers admitted that the transactions for Shehbaz Sharif and his family were made under the pressure of the bank’s administration and the concerned officials are afraid of unveiling the record, the FIA notice says.

The MCB administration has been advised not to pressurize the higher official from cooperating in the ongoing investigation.

Earlier in the day, district court sent Muslim Commercial Bank (MCB) vice president Asim Suri to jail on 14-day judicial remand on charges of influencing witnesses in a money laundering case against PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif and others.

Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz are facing charges of laundering ill-gotten funds worth Rs25 billion using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills.

Both father-son duo is out on bail. An investigation into the money laundering charges against Shehbaz and members of his family revealed that his assets increased from Rs14.86mn to Rs7328mn in the past 20 years.