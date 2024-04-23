31.9 C
FIA, LESCO settle overbilling issue

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) have reached an agreement to settle the overbilling issue, ARY News reported.

As per the settlement, the LESCO administration will end overbilling phase-wise in three months, the FIA officials said, and added electric meters of the pending connections will be replaced in the same period.

The FIA will pen a letter to the LESCO chief in case of any complaint, the power provider said and added FIA teams will not raid LESCO offices.

A detailed answer would be given to the FIA in a day or two, the LESCO official said.

Read more: LESCO ‘bars’ officers from appearing before FIA in overbilling probe

The FIA and LESCO remained at odds on the overbilling issue.

Earlier, the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) ‘barred’ its revenue officers from appearing before the Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) team in an overbilling probe.

According to sources, the LESCO and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) remain at odds as revenue officers of the power utility did not appear before the agency for investigations after being summoned on April 9.

They further say, the FIA summoned revenue officers with the two-year record including deduction units and units charged for meter change.

