FIA nabs ‘gang leader’ operating Hawala Hundi business in Karachi

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) State Bank Circle Karachi conducted an operation and arrested the leader of the gang involved in illegal currency exchange and Hawala Hundi business, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIA spokesperson stated that the main leader of the gang, Noor Muhammad, was arrested from Karachi’s Garden East Area, allegedly involved in an illegal currency exchange business.

During the raid, a total of $2600 American USD, 650 dirhams, and Rs 3.1 million cash was recovered along with two mobile phones, messages related to hawala/hundi, and relevant hundi registers from the possession of the accused gang leader.

The accused failed to satisfy the officers related to the currency confiscated from his possession, meanwhile, the FIA is conducting raids to nab the other culprits.