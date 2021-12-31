FIA nabs human traffickers, recovers fake Afghan stamps, documents

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) human trafficking cell on Friday nabbed four human traffickers from Peshawar involved in helping people to cross the Pak-Afghan illegally, ARY News reported.

The FIA team raided Jhangi Muhallah Bazar located in Peshawar’s Qissa Khuwani and arrested four suspects involved in human trafficking.

Fake stamps of the Afghan Interior Ministry, Immigration and Education department along with marriage certificates were confiscated from the possession of the arrested people, the FIA team said.

Read more: NADRA OFFICIALS AMONG 7 REMANDED TO FIA

The Federal Investigation Agency officials said that suspects were producing fake immigration documents when the raid was conducted. The arrested were helping people to cross the Pak-Afghan border illegally, they added.

It has been informed by the FIA that three of the arrested are Pakistan nationals and residents of Peshawar, while the fourth one is an Afghan national.

Separately, Federal Investigation Agency, earlier this year, had arrested two National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) officers for illegally helping a foreign national get a Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC).

The FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Wing arrested Assistant Director Hamad Hussain and Senior Executive Rizwan Khan.

Sources privy to the development had said, with the connivance of Hamad Hussain, a 46-year-old foreigner named Javed managed to get a national identity card from NADRA.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!