FIA nabs three travelers with counterfeit currency at Multan airport

KARACHI: In a recent operation at Multan Airport, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended three individuals attempting to transport counterfeit currency abroad, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The swift action by the FIA unfolded when airport authorities detected suspicious activity during routine security checks.

Upon closer inspection, it was revealed that the passengers – identified as Khaliq Noor, Noor Ali Jan, and Qasimullah, from North Waziristan – were carrying a substantial amount of counterfeit currency, amounting to 100,000 dirhams.

A spokesperson for the FIA confirmed that the counterfeit currency was discovered in the possession of the arrested individuals after a thorough search.

The investigation further unveiled that the accused had intentions to conceal the fake currency and smuggle it out of the country.

