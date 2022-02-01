FIA officers investigating Shehbaz Sharif, Tareen transferred

LAHORE: In a major reshuffle, six officers of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Punjab investigating sugar scam cases against Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen and others have been transferred and given new assignments in Sindh, reported ARY News.

According to a notification, a total of nine FIA officers have been transferred from Punjab to Sindh.

Those transferred include six officers – Raja Muhammad, Rana Faisal Munir, Zawar Ahmed, Sheeraz Ahmed, Nadeem Ahmed, and Sibgatullah. These officers were investigating cases stemming from the sugar scandal.

The PML-N president and his son Hamza Shehbaz have been accused of laundering Rs25 billion ill-gotten money using the Ramazan Sugar Mills and Al-Arabiya Sugar Mills. The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has submitted a charge sheet against Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza and 19 others in the money laundering case.

The FIA has also registered two separate cases against Tareen and his son Ali Tareen over allegedly committing fraud and money laundering worth Rs3.14 billion.

The cases against them were registered under PPC Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating of public shareholders) and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), read with Sections 3/4 of the Anti-Money Laundering Act.

