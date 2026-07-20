ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) foiled a bid to travel Europe illegally via Saudi Arabia, carrying mother for Umrah.

The FIA-Immigration in secondary profiling at Islamabad Airport offloaded four passengers from the flight.

FIA spokesperson said that during scrutiny of the travel documents it emerged that a passenger was earlier deported from Turkey.

The FIA officials recover Azerbaijan visit visas from two passengers, it emerged with forensic of mobile phones that the two men were carrying their mother along in the pretext of performing Umrah, spokesman said. “These passengers had plan to send their mother back to Pakistan and continue their illegal travel ahead,” official said.

“It was disclosed in a mobile chat that these passengers were intending to travel to Europe via Baku and Serbia route,” FIA said.