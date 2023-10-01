FIA offloads 24 ‘beggars’ from Saudi Arabia-bound flight

MULTAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA, the group, consisting of men and women, was initially travelling on Umrah visas.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

According to the FIA officials, the beggars had an agreement that they would have to give half of their earnings to the travel agents involved in their arrangements.

All 24 passengers were arrested by the FIA Multan circle for further interrogation and legal action.

The arrests came a day after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.