FIA offloads Austria-bound Passenger over fake documents

PESHAWAR: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing on Saturday offloaded passenger who were traveling to Saudi Arabia on fake documents, ARY News reported.

As per FIA, the immigration wing checked the travel documents of passenger on suspiciousness and his Afghan passport was fake.

The passports has no UV light and the numbering was done with simple process instead of laser. The initial investigation stated that the passenger got the passport from an Austrian agent.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Human Trafficking Wing Peshawar for further investigation.

Earlier on March 19, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration wing offloaded two passengers who were traveling to Saudi Arabia on fake documents.

As per FIA, the immigration wing checked the travel documents of two passengers on suspiciousness and found no record in the system. The passports of the passengers were stamped with fake Italy permits.

The passengers were handed over to the FIA Human Trafficking Wing for further investigation.

