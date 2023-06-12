FIA offloads two passengers, travelling to Azerbaijan over fake visas

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration has offloaded two passengers for travelling on fake documents to Azerbaijan from Jinnah International Airport Karachi, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to the details, the passengers named Muhammad Zain Ul Abideen and Amir Sohail was trying to travel to Azerbaijan from Jinnah International Airport both passengers were asked to show documents by the vigilance team, upon doubts that he might be travelling with fake documents.

The travel documents provided by Muhammad Zain Ul Abideen and Amir Sohail were proven fake by Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officials.

The passenger was handed over to the FIA Anti-Human Trafficking Circle in Karachi for further investigation.

Last month, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has offloaded Baku-bound passenger at Jinnah International Airport Karachi for carrying fake travel documents.