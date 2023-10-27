27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, October 28, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

FIA offloads ‘beggar’ traveling to Saudi Arabia in guise of Umrah

Salah Uddin
By Salah Uddin
|

TOP NEWS

Salah Uddin
Salah Uddin
Salahuddin serves as ARY News' aviation correspondent

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday offloaded an alleged beggar travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims in Multan, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, a passenger named Muhammad Shahbaz was travelling to Saudi Arabia in the guise of Umrah on a fake return ticket and hotel booking.

The offloaded passenger admitted that he was going to Saudi Arabia to beg and sell perfumes.

On the identification of the accused agent Muhammad Ali has also been teaken into custody.

Read more: Beggars offloaded

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

The arrests came after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.