FIA offloads ‘beggar’ traveling to Saudi Arabia in guise of Umrah

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday offloaded an alleged beggar travelling to Saudi Arabia in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims in Multan, ARY News reported.

According to the FIA spokesperson, a passenger named Muhammad Shahbaz was travelling to Saudi Arabia in the guise of Umrah on a fake return ticket and hotel booking.

The offloaded passenger admitted that he was going to Saudi Arabia to beg and sell perfumes.

On the identification of the accused agent Muhammad Ali has also been teaken into custody.

Read more: Beggars offloaded

Earlier, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) offloaded 24 alleged beggars in the disguise of Umrah pilgrims from Saudi Arabia-bound flight at Multan airport.

The FIA officials during the immigration process questioned the passengers who confessed that they were going to visit the KSA to seek alms.

The arrests came after the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development disclosed to the Senate Committee on Overseas Pakistanis that a significant proportion of beggars are trafficked abroad through illegal channels.