FIA report unearths how candidate passed Larkana university job’s test while abroad

SUKKUR: A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) probe into illegal recruitment in Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Medical University, Larkana has found that many selected candidates were either out of town or out of the country during the test and interviews for the jobs, ARY NEWS reported on Tuesday.

An inquiry report of the FIA found that a BPS-16 employee of the Larkana medical university was in a Gulf country at the time of test and interview for the job.

The report on the illegal recruitment of 401 non-teaching staff at the university found that most of the employees did not submit proper credentials.

Even some of the candidates did not sign their forms, the report found besides also unearthing that most of the candidates hired on BPS 1-16 were not qualified for the slots.

It further emerged that most of the candidates were out of the city at the time of the test and interviews while one of them was in a Gulf country during the entire process.

The FIA report has blamed Vice-Chancellor Asghar Channa, Registrar Akhter Bhutto, Director Human Resource Majid Sammo along with members of the controller selection committee and scrutiny committee.

The FIA has further handed over the matter to NAB for a thorough investigation.

