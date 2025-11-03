FIA raids in DG Khan, nab 12 over illegal BISP deductions

DERA GHAZI KHAN: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) conducted raids in D.G. Khan and arrested 12 accused over illegal deductions in Benazir Income Support Program payments.

The FIA DG Khan officials conducted raids at the Board Office, Kot Chattha and other areas to arrest 12 accused illegally deducting money from the BISP payouts, officials said.

“The accused were taking away Rs 1,000 to 1500 from the beneficiaries amounts as commission,” officials said.

The accused have been identified as Sher Ali, Muhammad Aqib, Altaf Hussain, Ahmed Hassan, Imran Hussain, Muhammad Ibrar, Muhammad Imran, Muhammad Akram, Sadiq Husain, Ata Hassan, Nasrullah and Abuzar Abbas.

A spokesperson of the FIA has said that the accused have been arrested red handed over taking illegal commission.

FIA has said that hundreds of thousands of rupees, scores of national identity cards, cheque books and other things have been recovered from the accused.

The investigation agency has filed cases against the accused and further investigating into the matter.