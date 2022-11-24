FIA recommends names of M-6 motorway scam accused for ECL

KARACHI: The FIA has recommended to put names of the accused of M-6 fund misappropriation in the exit control list, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Sindh in a letter to the FIA Immigration Islamabad has recommended to keep the names of the accused in motorway M-6 funds scam in the ECL.

Deputy Commissioner Naushehro Feroz Tashfeen Alam, DC Matiari Adnan Rashid, Assistant Commissioner New Saeedabad Mansoor Abbasi and branch manager Sindh Bank Mir Mohammad Suhag have been included in the list of the accused.

Earlier, the National Highway Authority (NHA) had sought details of the misappropriated motorway funds from the Sindh government.

A fact-finding committee of the NHA also visited Matiari and Naushehro Feroz districts. The committee members held meetings with the real owners of the land and sought details from them, sources said.

The highway authority had also demanded of the provincial government to handover the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for inquiry into the scam.

The amount was released by the NHA to deputy commissioners for procurement of land for construction of the M-6 motorway from Hyderabad to Sukkur.

DC Naushehro Feroz Tashfeen Alam has been in hiding and the Sindh government has constituted a team for his arrest.

According to documents, the National Highway Authority had released an amount of Rs. 4.09 billion to DC Matiari for purchase of the land for the motorway. The accused drawn Rs 1.82 billion cash from bank for procurement of land for 70 kilometers of the road.

An amount of Rs four billion was transferred to another account by the accused and earned 540 million rupees profit. AC New Saeedabad paid cash to the landowners instead of cheques, according to case papers.

