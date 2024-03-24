FIA seals counterfeit medicines factory

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sealed a factory manufacturing counterfeit and prohibited medicines in Islamabad on Sunday, ARY News reported citing FIA sources.

As per details, a crackdown against the sale of prohibited and fake drugs is underway on the directives of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

FIA’s Anti-Corruption Circle Islamabad led by a deputy director aided a factory in Ghauri Town that produced illegal and counterfeit medicines

Drug Controller Naveed Anwar, Assistant Director FIA Noman Khalil, and other officials were also present during the raid.

The FIA stated that a significant amount of illegal and counterfeit pharmaceuticals were found during the operation, adding that the plant also included heavy machinery have been seized

The case was registered by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP), and teams have been assembled to apprehend the suspects who are still at large.

Earlier on January 29, the FIA conducted a raid and sealed a factory allegedly involved in manufacturing fake veterinary medicine in Lahore.

The FIA officials claimed to have found a significant quantity of prohibited chemicals in the company’s office allegedly involved in manufacturing counterfeit medicines, located in the Iqbal Town area of Lahore.

During the operation, the FIA confiscated crucial records, including bogus documents.