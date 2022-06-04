FIA seeks arrest of PM Shehbaz Sharif, Punjab CM

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Saturday demanded the arrest of Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz in a money laundering case.

According to details, a money laundering case was heard in the Lahore Special Court. During the hearing, the FIA ​​demanded the arrest of PM Shehbaz Sharif and Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz.

The FIA ​​prosecutor told the court that the arrest of the accused in the case is required as their role is yet to be proved. Prosecutor Farooq Bajwa told the court that two accused including CFO Usman were not interrogated.

On this occasion, Hamza, Shehbaz’s lawyer told the court that case against PM Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz was registered and the challan of the case was submitted one and half year later. The FIA kept on searching for the evidence against my clients after registering the case, he added.

Amjad Pervez told the court that both the father and son were in jail and they were also interrogated. Despite being in jail, the FIA ​​remained silent for months instead of arresting them.

FIA compliance report

On May 28, a special court hearing a money laundering case against PM Sharif and Punjab PM Hamza expressed dissatisfaction over the FIA compliance report. Shehbaz and Hamza Shehbaz were present in the courtroom during the hearing.

Judge Ijaz Hassan Awan had expressed resentment over the investigation officer’s report about arrest warrants of absconding accused Salman Shehbaz, Malik Maqsood and Tahir Naqvi.

“A report was submitted a year ago about sending notices to the accused to their addresses. Now, the report said that accused were not found at their concerned address,” the judge remarked. “Which of the reports to be believed”, he questioned.

