FIA seizes smuggled cell phones at Islamabad airport

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration on Friday foiled a smuggling attempt from a passenger who arrived at Islamabad airport from Dubai, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the FIA officials intercepted two passengers – who reached Islamabad International Airport from Dubai – and seized a cache of 50 expensive mobile phones worth millions of rupees from their possession.

Babar Ayub and Muhammd Salman were inspected for suspiciousness by the FIA team. During the checking 50 expensive mobile phones, 100 data cables and three Apple MacBooks were recovered from their custody.

The cellphones were concealed in the packets of dates, the FIA officials said and added that both the suspects were handed over to customs for further investigation after seizing the stuff.

Earlier to this, Pakistan Customs successfully thwarted an attempt to smuggle cell phones worth millions at Jinnah International Airport Karachi.

According to the Customs officials, the officers deployed at the arrival gate of the international arrival, checking the passengers arriving from foreign countries.

During the surveillance, the staff scanned the luggage of three passengers and seized a total of 51 mobile phones worth Rs 27.6 million.

As per Customs officials, the passengers – who reached Karachi via a connecting flight from Dubai – concealed the mobile phones inside the clothes in the suitcase.