FIA springs into action over ‘anti-judiciary’ campaign

ISLAMABAD: Following the formation of JIT, the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) on Saturday sprung into action over the malicious anti-judiciary campaign, ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation authority has issued notices to 65 individuals including 47 people from mainstream media and social media.

The hearing regarding these notices will be held on January 30 and 31. The FIA action against these individuals shows the severity and seriousness of this crime.

Moreover, the FIA warned against spreading misinformation about the Chief Justice of Pakistan and other institutes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the caretaker government JIT to investigate a campaign reportedly launched against the judiciary following the Supreme Court’s (SC) verdict that upheld the Dec 22 decision of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) depriving PTI of its iconic symbol — ‘bat’.

According to a notification – a copy of which is available with ARY News, the federal government constituted a JIT in terms of Section 30 of Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Additional Director General (Cyber Crime Wing) FIA would be the Convener of the committee, which comprises representatives of Intelligence Bureau (IB), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and DIG Islamabad Police.

The JIT would ascertain facts behind “malicious social media campaign” attempting to malign the image of Judges of the apex court.

Later, the authorities have officially decided to include the names of individuals leading anti-judiciary campaigns on social media in the Exit Control List (ECL) and the Stop List.