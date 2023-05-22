FIA summons Asad Umar in ‘money laundering’ case

KARACHI: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) – Anti Money Laundering Cell – has issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) secretary general Asad Umar and instructed him to appear on May 25, ARY News reported.

According to details, the FIA’s anti-money laundering cell sent a notice to Asad Umar, instructing him to appear on May 25th with supporting documents.

The notice was issued by Deputy Director Anti-Money Laundering Cell, Abdul Rauf Sheikh, stated that on April 15, 2013, the bank officials has recieved an amount of Rs 30 million from Asad Umar’s residence and deposited in the PTI Jinnah Avenue, Islamabad branch.

READ: ASAD UMAR CHALLENGES HIS ARREST IN IHC

The notice further mentioned that on May 5, 2013, an amount of nearly Rs 10 million was again received and deposited in the PTI account from an anonymous account.

The FIA sources stated that the funds were received from Asad Umar’s residence was deposited in the name of Liaqat Hussain, meanwhile Liaqat Hussain’s identity card was used for the purpose of depositing the funds, indicating that the PTI leader is well aware of the transactions.

The Deputy Director of the FIA stated that Asad Umar should appear for inspection at the FIA on May 25th and bring along documentary evidence related to Rs 40 million.