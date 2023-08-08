FIA summons PTI chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris

ISLAMABAD: Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief’s lawyer Khawaja Haris, ARY News reported.

As per details, Khawaja Haris was summoned by the FIA cyber crime wing in an inquiry related to alleged Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar, who heard the Toshakhana case.

A day earlier, the FIA had summoned Naeem Haider Panjutha to record his statement in an inquiry related to the alleged Facebook posts of Judge Humayun Dilawar.

The notice stated that an inquiry has been initiated against PTI chief’s lawyer at direction of the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“In case of non-appearance, it will be assumed that you have nothing to present or state in your defence,” the notice stated.

The alleged Facebook posts that Judge Dilawar – who heard Toshakhana criminal case against Imran Khan – disliked PTI chairman and had made derogatory remarks about him on social networking platform.

Toshakhana verdict and arrest

The local court Saturday sentenced the PTI chairman to a three-year term and an Rs100,000 fine in the Toshakhana case – a move that will change the country’s political landscape as the country awaits general elections.

Announcing the short judgement, the court also disqualified him for five years from holding any office.

Soon after the verdict, Imran Khan was arrested from his Zaman Park residence Later, the PTI chief was shifted to the Central Jail Attock.