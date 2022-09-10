FIA summons PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned several leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in party’s prohibited funding case for recording their statements, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, the agency summoned PTI leader Arshad Dad on September 14 to record his statement in the prohibited funding case.

Meanwhile, the party’s finance adviser Siraj Ahmed was also summoned on September 14 to address questions during the ongoing probe.

Moreover, PTI’s secretary finance Sardar Azhar Tariq, Atif Khan and Jamal Ansari were summoned on September 13 to record their statements.

FIA started investigating the PTI prohibited funding case after the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). A six-member probe team was formed by the intelligence agency.

ECP verdict

The ECP bench in its reserved verdict said prohibited funding against PTI had been proven.

ECP, in its unanimous verdict, ruled that the party received funds from business tycoon Arif Naqvi and from 34 foreign nationals.

A three-member bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja, comprising Nisar Ahmed Durrani and Shah Muhammad Jatoi announced the reserved verdict.

