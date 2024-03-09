FIA summons Shandana Gulzar over allegations on Maryam Nawaz

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned PTI-backed lawmaker Shandana Gulzar over leveling allegation on Maryam Nawaz, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The FIA has summoned Shandana Gulzar MNA on March 14 in Lahore.

The PML-N has filed complaint in the FIA over allegations levelled by the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) lawmaker over Chief Minister of Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

Punjab’s Information Minister Uzma Bukhari has said that Shandana Gulzar should provide evidence of her allegations. “We will not allow her to flee,” Bukhari said.

Meanwhile, another PTI leader and MNA Sher Afzal Marwat in a press conference outside the National Assembly claimed, “We have telephone recording”. “Maryam Nawaz’s name has surfaced. We will share this recording with investigators,” Marwat told the media on question.