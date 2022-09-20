FIA summons Shaukat Tarin for ‘leaked audio call’ investigation

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Tuesday issued a notice to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Shaukat Tarin and summoned him in the investigation of the leaked audio call conversation with KP Finance Minister Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, ARY News reported.

Tarin has been summoned to the FIA on September 21, 10 am.

According to details, the former minister has been summoned by the FIA for investigation of the leaked audio call between him and Taimoor Saleem Jhagra, in which he could be heard asking the latter to write a letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), saying the KP government would not be able to fulfil their conditions for the tranch.

The federal government had said that the PTI leadership wants to push Pakistan toward a default. Finance Minister Miftah Ismail asked Taimur Khan Jhagra to resign and PTI Tarin to quit politics for trying to sabotage Pakistan’s interests.

In one of the audio clips, that are being widely played on television channels, Tarin can be heard asking Jhagra to write a letter to the federal government to let it know that KP would not be able to commit to a provincial surplus in light of the recent floods that have wreaked havoc in Pakistan.

