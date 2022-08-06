FIA summons various PTI leaders in prohibited funding case

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Saturday kickstarted its countrywide investigation into PTI’s prohibited foreign funding case following an Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruling, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The agency has summoned 11 PTI leaders including former NA Speaker Asad Qaisar, former Sindh governor Imran Ismail, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, former MPA Seema Zia and 11 others to address questions during the probe.

Asad Qaiser and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed have been summoned by the FIA to record their statement on August 11 while Imran Ismail and Seema Zia have been asked to appear before the agency on August 12 and 15 respectively.

In a statement, Qaiser said that he has not received any notice from the FIA as of now. “Have not done anything illegal, do not have anything to worry about,” he added.

ابھی ایف آئی اے کا نوٹس موصول ہوا امپورٹڈ حکومت کو بتانا چاہتا ہوں کہ ایسے اوچھے ہتھکنڈوں سے گھبرانے والے نہیں ہیں ۔ امپورٹڈ حکومت قومی اداروں کو سیاسی انتقام کیلئے استعمال سے گزیر کریں ۔اتنا کریں جتنا کل کو برداشت کر سکیں ۔ — Asad Qaiser (@AsadQaiserPTI) August 6, 2022

FIA forms committee

The Federal Investigation Agency yesterday formed a six-member probe team to launch an investigation into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

A six-member probe team was formed by the intelligence agency, sources say and added that Director Amna Baig will lead the investigation team.

Scope of probe expanded

The concerned authorities have expanded the scope of the probe against PTI in the prohibited funding case. A five-member special monitoring team was formed by the intelligence agency.

The monitoring team will coordinate with the zonal inquiry team in Lahore, Peshawar, Karachi, Islamabad, Quetta and Faisalabad.

The zonal committees will collect records of the assets owned by Imran Khan-led PTI, whereas, the inquiries will be conducted under the Political Parties Act 2002. The monitoring teams will be comprised of five members.

