FIA arrests two suspects over blackmailing women in Karachi

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Friday apprehended two suspect involved in harassing, blackmailing women in Karachi, in two separate actions, ARY News reported.

As per details, the captured suspects were involved in blackmailing the applicant women through their obscene pictures and videos.

The FIA Cyber Crime Circle has recovered illicit pictures and videos from the cellphones of the suspects taken into custody.

The cellphones have been forwarded for forensics, while the case has been registered against the blackmailers under the PICA act.

Earlier this month, cybercrime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have rounded up a blackmailer, and extortionist from Karachi.

As per details, the accused named Muhammad Shoaib was blackmailing a woman using her alleged illicit pictures and demanding cash from her. The action was taken by the FIA cybercrime wing after a complaint against the accused.

Digital devices have also been recovered from the possession of the accused, while illict pictures of the applicant have also been recovered from the gallery of Muhammad Shoaib’s mobile.

