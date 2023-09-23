FIA tightens noose around car showroom owners

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has tightened its noose around car showroom owners, ARY News reported.

According to sources, FIA has launched trade-based money laundering investigation against owners of car showrooms and a special team of FIA has kicked off the investigation from Khalid Bin Waleed Road Karachi.

Sources said that initially notices have been issued to four showroom owners and summoned them on September 26.

The FIA special team has also summoned a complete record of car imports from January 1, 2021 till today.

Sources within FIA revealed if the car showroom owners do not abide by the notice then legal action will be taken against them.

Earlier, it was revealed that over Rs 69.5 billion over-invoicing was unearthed in the import of solar panels during 2017-2022.

According to the FBR report, a clear pattern of over-invoicing was revealed on 6,232 Goods Declarations (GDs) from 63 importers, and Rs 72 billion was transferred from two private companies however solar panels worth Rs 45 billion were imported.

The Senate standing committee on finance was briefed by chairman FBR on the matter related to over-invoicing.