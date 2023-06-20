FIA to launch crackdown on human smugglers in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: Following the Greece boat tragedy, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a crackdown on human traffickers and their facilitators in Sindh and Balochistan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The decision was taken by the additional director general FIA South. The zonal directors have been directed to constitute committees in Karachi, Hyderabad and Quetta.

The relevant zonal director in each zone will be the head of his committee in accordance with the orders issued by the FIA Additional Director General South،

These committees will submit a weekly campaign performance report against the agents involved in human trafficking۔

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General Mohsin Hassan Butt issued directives to further intensify crackdowns against human traffickers after the Greece boat tragedy in which dozens of Pakistanis were killed and missing.

DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt chaired a high-level session at the agency’s headquarters in Islamabad today.

A report was presented regarding the sorrowful boat accident off the coast of Greece last week.

DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt also directed to expedite contacting the relatives of Pakistanis deceased or wounded in the Greece boat incident. He added that the agency should expedite the process of exchanging information from its link office in Greece.