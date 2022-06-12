FIA to launch probe against Moonis Elahi in money laundering case

LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has decided to launch a money-laundering probe against the former federal minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi, sources told ARY News on Sunday.

The PML-Q stalwart is accused of making properties abroad by allegedly sending money through Hundi and Hawala, the FIA said.

Moonis is the son of Pervaiz Elahi, a senior leader of the PML-Q and Punjab Assembly speaker. FIA sources said they have decided to formally start an investigation against the former federal minister.

Moonis Elahi also reacted to the development from his Twitter handle.

It should be noted that last year, former prime minister Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

Read more: NAB denies any ‘plan’ to arrest Moonis Elahi

Subsequently, a report by the agency released last year claimed that top PTI members as well as Moonis were among those who had allegedly gained from the sugar crisis in the country.

Earlier, a spokesperson for the NAB had said that there is no pending inquiry against Moonis Elahi and termed such reports as part of propaganda against the national graft buster.

Comments