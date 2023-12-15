FIA unveils hotline to report human trafficking

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched the country’s first Trafficking In Persons (TIP) Hotline for the registration of complaints against human trafficking.

Complaints against human traffickers can be lodged by calling 111-247-786.

This initiative, in collaboration with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and funded by the Australian High Commission, introduces a national referral mechanism and a Management Information System (MIS) to streamline services for victims of human trafficking.

Addressing the audience, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt underscored the significance of the National TIP Hotline project, emphasizing its pivotal role in the ongoing fight against trafficking crimes. The Australian deputy high commissioner commended the collaborative efforts of FIA and ILO, acknowledging the launch of this application as a revolutionary step to combat human trafficking in all its forms. This innovative approach aims to provide comprehensive support to victims and streamline the process of reporting and addressing human trafficking cases throughout Pakistan.

In the concluding remarks, DG FIA Mohsin Hassan Butt expressed profound gratitude for the UNODC for extending help to FIA and added the FIA had been a proud partner in a longstanding and fruitful collaboration with UNODC.

The ceremony was attended by Director General FIA Mohsin Hassan, ADG Immigration, FIA, the country representative of UNODC, the Australian deputy high commissioner, the director of ILO, a US political advisor, and other dignitaries.