Field Marshal Asim Munir highlights naval strength at commissioning parade

The Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi held a grand commissioning parade for the 123rd Midshipmen and 31st Short Service Commission (SSC) Course, with Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, gracing the occasion as the chief guest, says Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military media wing, Field Marshal Asim Munir was received at the academy by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf.

A total of 127 midshipmen were part of this commissioning term, including 19 from Bahrain, 4 from Iraq, and 2 from the State of Palestine.

The ceremony also included 23 officer cadets from the Short Service Commission Course, who completed their training and officially joined the ranks.

While addressing the parade, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir congratulated the newly commissioned officers and their families, appreciating the academy’s commitment to high-quality professional training.

He acknowledged the inclusion of cadets from friendly countries, noting that their presence including those from Bahrain, Iraq, Palestine, Djibouti, and Türkiye was a strong reflection of the Naval Academy’s international reputation and standard of excellence.

Field Marshal Asim Munir highlighted the professional capabilities of the Pakistan Navy and its critical role as a regional maritime power. He noted that the Navy’s longstanding efforts to safeguard global sea lines of communication demonstrated its strategic significance.

Referring to recent regional tensions, he mentioned Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos, stating that Pakistan’s armed forces had shown a swift and decisive response against a numerically superior enemy proof of the country’s preparedness and firm resolve to protect its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Earlier in the event, Commandant of the Pakistan Naval Academy, Commodore Tasawur Iqbal, delivered the welcome address and outlined the academy’s emphasis on both academic and professional excellence.

He commended the institution’s role in producing officers of strong faith, character, and unwavering dedication to the nation.

The event concluded with the distribution of honours to top-performing cadets. The ceremony was attended by foreign dignitaries, government officials, officers from Pakistan’s armed forces, and a large number of proud families of the newly commissioned officers.