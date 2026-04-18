Field Marshal concludes three-day official visit to Iran: ISPR

Rawalpindi: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), along with Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and a high-level delegation, has concluded a three-day official visit to Iran, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

According to the ISPR, during the visit, the Field Marshal called on the President of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, and held separate meetings with Speaker of the National Assembly Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, and Commander of Khatam-ul-Anbiya Headquarters, Major General Ali Abdollahi.

The discussions were focused on bringing sustainable peace to the region, with particular emphasis on the evolving regional security environment, ongoing diplomatic engagements, and collaborative measures aimed at promoting enduring peace and stability in the region.

The Field Marshal underscored the need for dialogue, de-escalation, and peaceful resolution of outstanding issues through sustained diplomatic engagements.

He expressed deep appreciation for the warm hospitality extended by the Iranian leadership and the people of Iran.

Conveying sincere regards and best wishes from the President, the Prime Minister, and the people of Pakistan to the Iranian leadership, Asim Munir reaffirmed Pakistan’s desire to further strengthen the historic and brotherly ties between the two countries.

The visit reflects Pakistan’s unwavering resolve to facilitate a negotiated settlement to the Middle East conflict and to promote peace, stability, and prosperity in the region, the ISPR added.

Notably, Iran has announced the complete reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, marking a significant development amid ongoing regional de-escalation efforts.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has expressed gratitude to Pakistan and its leadership, describing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Field Marshal Asim Munir as “two fantastic people” in a post on his Truth Social platform, and calling the moment a “great and memorable day for the world.”

In his message, Trump thanked Pakistan, referring to it as a “great nation,” and praised both the country’s civilian and military leadership.

“Thank you Pakistan, thank you great Prime Minister,” he wrote, while also commending the military leadership and describing the Field Marshal as a “great leader.”