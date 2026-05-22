ISLAMABAD: Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has left for Iran on an official visit, ARY News reported, citing security sources.

During his visit, the Field Marshal will discuss the US-Iran talks, regional peace, and other important matters.

Security sources stated that the Field Marshal will also meet with key Iranian dignitaries.

The visit is of vital importance to ending the war between Iran and the US. Sources stated that this visit is expected to move talks between the two nations forward.

No official information has been given regarding the duration of the visit, but sources noted that if progress is made on matters between Iran and the US, the trip could be extended. Otherwise, the visit is expected to be brief.

Pakistan has been facilitating talks between Iran and the US since April this year to end the war, which broke out in late February.

A single round of direct and indirect talks was previously held between Iran and America in Islamabad on April 11 and 12.

The US delegation was led by Vice President J.D. Vance, Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, and adviser Jared Kushner. The Iranian delegation included top diplomats and officials, marking the highest level of direct, in-person engagement between the two nations since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

While no direct bilateral negotiations have been held since then, Pakistan has continued to act as a facilitator, allowing the two nations to exchange viewpoints and stances through Islamabad.