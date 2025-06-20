Field Marshal: Pakistan will continue to play role in mitigating regional tensions

WASHINGTON: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir on Friday said that Pakistan will continues to play role in mitigating regional tensions, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

During his official visit to the United States, Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, held a comprehensive and candid exchange with senior scholars, analysts, policy experts, and representatives of leading international media outlets in Washington D.C.

The interaction with prominent U.S. think tanks and representatives of the strategic affairs institutions, provided an opportunity to articulate Pakistan’s principled stance on key regional and global issues, and to deepen understanding of Pakistan’s strategic outlook.

In his remarks, the Chief of Army Staff highlighted Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to regional peace and stability, and its constructive role in fostering a rules-based international order.

The Field Marshal eluded to the details and analysis of the Maarka e Haq, Operation Bunyanum Marsoos and elaborated on Pakistan’s perspective on terrorism, noting the malign influence of certain regional actors in sponsoring and perpetuating terrorism as a tool of hybrid warfare.

The COAS emphasized that Pakistan has been on the front lines of the global war against terrorism, having rendered immense sacrifices—both human and economic—in pursuit of a safer and more secure world.

Field Marshal Asim Munir shed light on Pakistan’s remarkable untapped potential, particularly in the domains of information technology, agriculture, and its vast and underexploited reserves in the mining and mineral sectors.

He invited international partners to explore collaborative opportunities in these sectors to unlock shared prosperity.

Read More: ‘Honoured to meet him’: Trump says after meeting Field Marshal Asim Munir

The Army Chief also provided a detailed exposition of Pakistan’s balanced approach to regional and global conflicts, advocating for dialogue, diplomacy, and adherence to international law.

He reaffirmed that Pakistan continues to play a responsible and proactive role in mitigating regional tensions and promoting cooperative security frameworks.

The discussion further included an evaluation of the long-standing Pakistan–U.S. partnership. The COAS underlined the historical convergences between the two nations, particularly in areas such as counter-terrorism, regional security, and economic development. He underscored the immense potential for a broader, multidimensional relationship built upon mutual respect, shared strategic interests, and economic interdependence.

Participants noted the openness and clarity of the COAS’s perspectives and appreciated Pakistan’s consistent and principled policies. The interaction was marked by a spirit of mutual understanding and was widely regarded as a positive step toward enhancing strategic dialogue between Pakistan and the United States.

This engagement reflects Pakistan’s commitment to transparent diplomacy, international engagement, and the pursuit of peaceful coexistence through principled and proactive dialogue.