RAWALPINDI: Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, along with his delegation, called on Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Defence Forces (COAS & CDF), at General Headquarters (GHQ), Rawalpindi, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, the regional security environment and avenues for enhanced bilateral defence and security cooperation were discussed.

The COAS highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding fraternal ties with Syria and shared Pakistan’s perspective on global peace and regional stability, underscoring the importance of cooperation and collaborative efforts to address common security challenges.

Al-Shaibani appreciated the professional role played by Pakistan Armed Forces in promoting regional peace and stability. Both sides reiterated their resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties and expand engagements in the fields of defence and security.

Earlier, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday emphasized the need to translate the longstanding Pakistan-Syria friendship into enhanced cooperation across politics, defence, trade, investment, education, and human resource development.

The prime minister made these remarks during a meeting with the Syrian foreign minister, Asaad Hassan Al-Shaibani, the Prime Minister’s Office said in a news release.

Syrian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on official visit

Welcoming Al-Shaibani and his delegation, the prime minister conveyed his best wishes for President Ahmed al-Sharaa, and recalled his recent interactions with him. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of Syria.

He stated that the resumption of direct flights between the two countries would enhance people-to-people exchanges and facilitate a large number of pilgrims who undertake religious visits to Syria from Pakistan.

The prime minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity and said Pakistan would firmly support Syria’s position on the Golan Heights.

The Syrian Foreign Minister conveyed the greetings of Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa to the prime minister, and briefed him on Syria’s ongoing political transition and reconstruction efforts.

Shehbaz Sharif also extended an invitation to President Ahmed al-Sharaa to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at a mutually convenient date.

The visit comes after Pakistan strongly condemned the unprovoked attack carried out by Israeli occupation forces on Abu al-Duhur Airbase in Idlib, Syria.