RAWALPINDI: Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), said that sustainable peace and long-term progress in Balochistan require a people-centric approach, inclusive development, and improved governance alongside security measures.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Field Marshal visited Quetta Garrison on Tuesday.

During the visit, he addressed student officers and faculty members at Command and Staff College, Quetta.

During his address, Asim Munir appreciated the high standards of training, intellectual rigour and professionalism that remain the hallmark of Command and Staff College, Quetta.

He noted with satisfaction that the graduates of the College have continued to distinguish themselves through their exceptional performance and dedication to the profession.

The field marshal highlighted the rapidly transforming character of modern warfare and stressed the importance of remaining abreast with emerging technologies, multi-domain operations, tri-services synergy and future battlefield challenges.

He advised the officers to continuously train themselves and their troops to effectively respond to the changing character of war while maintaining highest standards of professionalism, preparedness and operational excellence.

Later, the Field Marshal interacted with officers and troops of formations deployed in Balochistan.

Highlighting the contours of prevailing security environment, he reaffirmed that Pakistan Armed Forces, with the steadfast support of the people, remain fully committed to the eradication of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

The Field Marshal emphasized that Pakistan’s destined rise cannot be obstructed through propaganda, fake news or externally sponsored terrorism.

He reiterated that hostile forces attempting to derail Pakistan’s progress through proxies and propaganda will ultimately fail due to the resilience of the state and the unity of its people.

Underscoring the importance of sustainable peace and stability in Balochistan, the Field Marshal highlighted that long-term progress depends upon a people-centric approach, inclusive development and improved governance alongside security efforts.

He appreciated the ongoing efforts of the Government of Balochistan focused on public welfare, socio-economic uplift and strengthening the bond between the state and the people of the province.

The Field Marshal also appreciated the high morale, operational readiness and professional commitment of officers and troops in maintaining peace, stability and the writ of the state in Balochistan.

Earlier, upon his arrival at Quetta, the COAS & CDF was received by Commander Quetta Corps.